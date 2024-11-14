News & Insights

Tate & Lyle Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback

November 14, 2024 — 12:52 pm EST

Tate & Lyle (GB:TATE) has released an update.

Tate & Lyle has repurchased 220,489 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, with prices ranging from £7.54 to £7.62 per share. This move reflects the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation, potentially boosting earnings per share and market confidence. The repurchased shares are held in treasury, contributing to a total of 24,813,400 treasury shares.

