Tate & Lyle Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback

Tate & Lyle (GB:TATE) has released an update.

Tate & Lyle has executed a share buyback, purchasing 306,623 of its ordinary shares through Merrill Lynch International. The shares were bought at an average price of £7.87 and will be held in treasury, contributing to the company’s ongoing capital management strategy. This move reflects Tate & Lyle’s confidence in its financial health and aims to enhance shareholder value.

