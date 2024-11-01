Tate & Lyle Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback

Tate & Lyle (GB:TATE) has released an update.

Tate & Lyle has repurchased 267,374 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing buyback program, with prices ranging from £7.50 to £7.65 per share. This strategic move aims to consolidate the company’s position by holding the repurchased shares in treasury, contributing to a total of 22,443,114 shares now in treasury. Such buyback initiatives are often seen as attractive to investors as they can enhance shareholder value.

