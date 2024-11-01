News & Insights

Stocks

Tate & Lyle Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback

November 01, 2024 — 01:47 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Tate & Lyle (GB:TATE) has released an update.

Tate & Lyle has repurchased 267,374 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing buyback program, with prices ranging from £7.50 to £7.65 per share. This strategic move aims to consolidate the company’s position by holding the repurchased shares in treasury, contributing to a total of 22,443,114 shares now in treasury. Such buyback initiatives are often seen as attractive to investors as they can enhance shareholder value.

For further insights into GB:TATE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.