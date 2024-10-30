News & Insights

Tate & Lyle Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback

October 30, 2024 — 01:38 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Tate & Lyle (GB:TATE) has released an update.

Tate & Lyle has repurchased 233,417 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, with prices ranging from £7.54 to £7.64 per share. This move, executed through Merrill Lynch International, aims to bolster shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation, thus increasing the value of remaining shares. The repurchased shares will be held in treasury, leaving the company with a total of 379,871,506 shares in issue.

