Tate & Lyle Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback

Tate & Lyle has repurchased 412,718 of its ordinary shares as part of a previously announced buyback program. The shares, acquired at prices ranging from £7.68 to £7.74, will be held in treasury, increasing the total treasury shares to over 20 million. This move is part of Tate & Lyle’s strategy to enhance shareholder value.

