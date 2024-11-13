Tate & Lyle Boosts Share Buyback Program

Tate & Lyle (GB:TATE) has released an update.

Tate & Lyle has repurchased 258,959 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, with prices ranging from £7.63 to £7.73 per share. The repurchased shares will be held in treasury, leaving the company with 24,592,911 shares in treasury and 377,129,822 shares in issue. This strategic move is likely to interest investors looking at how the company is managing its capital and shareholder value.

