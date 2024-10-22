Tate & Lyle Boosts Confidence with Share Buyback

Tate & Lyle (GB:TATE) has released an update.

Tate & Lyle PLC has repurchased 244,965 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, with prices ranging between £7.68 and £7.77. These shares will be held in treasury, bringing the total number of treasury shares to over 19.6 million. This move may appeal to investors as it often indicates a company’s confidence in its financial health.

