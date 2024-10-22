News & Insights

Stocks

Tate & Lyle Boosts Confidence with Share Buyback

October 22, 2024 — 12:32 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Tate & Lyle (GB:TATE) has released an update.

Tate & Lyle PLC has repurchased 244,965 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, with prices ranging between £7.68 and £7.77. These shares will be held in treasury, bringing the total number of treasury shares to over 19.6 million. This move may appeal to investors as it often indicates a company’s confidence in its financial health.

For further insights into GB:TATE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.