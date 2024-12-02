Tate & Lyle Boosts Capital Strategy with Share Buyback

Tate & Lyle (GB:TATE) has released an update.

Tate & Lyle has repurchased 186,445 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, with the shares priced between £7.30 and £7.41. The repurchased shares will be held in treasury, contributing to a total of 27,193,205 shares in treasury and 449,531,016 shares in issue. This move reflects the company’s strategic efforts to manage its capital and enhance shareholder value.

