Tate & Lyle Bolsters Share Buyback Program

November 12, 2024 — 12:47 pm EST

Tate & Lyle (GB:TATE) has released an update.

Tate & Lyle has repurchased 177,190 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program initiated in June 2024. The shares were acquired at prices ranging from £7.64 to £7.74 and will be held in treasury. This move is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and enhance shareholder value.

