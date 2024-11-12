Tate & Lyle Bolsters Share Buyback Program

Tate & Lyle (GB:TATE) has released an update.
Tate & Lyle has repurchased 177,190 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program initiated in June 2024. The shares were acquired at prices ranging from £7.64 to £7.74 and will be held in treasury. This move is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and enhance shareholder value.
