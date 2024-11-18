Tate & Lyle Aligns CFO Incentives with Performance

Tate & Lyle (GB:TATE) has released an update.
Tate & Lyle PLC has granted a significant award of 243,597 ordinary shares to its Chief Financial Officer, Sarah Kuijlaars, under its Performance Share Plan. This move is part of their strategy to align managerial interests with company performance, with shares vesting based on specific performance criteria over three years. Such initiatives are crucial for investors watching executive compensation and performance alignment.
