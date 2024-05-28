News & Insights

TaTaTu S.P.A. Announces Preliminary 2023 Financial Results

May 28, 2024 — 09:02 am EDT

Tatatu S.P.A. (FR:ALTTU) has released an update.

TaTaTu S.P.A., owner of the entertainment platform TaTaTu, has released preliminary financial results for 2023, announcing a decrease in consolidated revenues by 34% and a delay in finalizing its financial statements pending a new business plan. Despite the revenue drop, statutory revenues rose by 12%, and there was an improvement in EBITDA margins. The company’s net financial position shows a slight increase in net debt compared to the previous year.

