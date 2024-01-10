News & Insights

US Markets
MU

Tata to announce semiconductor fab investment in India's Gujarat

Credit: REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

January 10, 2024 — 01:34 am EST

Written by Aditya Kalra, Dhwani Pandya, Aditi Shah for Reuters ->

Adds more comments from Tata executive, details on Simmtech plant, changes media packaging slug

GANDHINAGAR, India, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Tata Group is close to announcing plans to build a new semiconductor fabrication plant in India's Gujarat state this year, Tata Sons chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran said on Wednesday at an investment summit.

The comments came at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, a business event being held in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state in one of his last major efforts to draw investments before a re-election bid.

Chip manufacturing is a key plank of Modi's business agenda, but initial bids to offer $10 billion in incentives to the chipmaking industry have floundered, with some proposals stalled or cancelled.

Tata Group "is on the verge of concluding and announcing a huge semiconductor fab in Dholera (of Gujarat), and we are about to complete this negotiations and start in 2024," Chandrasekaran said.

Tata Group will also begin construction of a 20 gigawatts battery storage factory in Gujarat in the next couple of months, he added.

At the summit, South Korea's Simmtech 222800.KQ said it would open a chip component plant in Gujarat alongside the upcoming semiconductor testing and packaging facility of U.S. chipmaker Micron MU.O.

(Reporting by Aditya Kalra, Dhwani Pandya and Aditi Shah; Writing by Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Munsif Vengattil; Editing by YP Rajesh and Jamie Freed)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com; Follow on X: @BansariKamdar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.