Tata Steel UK To Construct Electric Arc Furnace Facility With GBP 500 Mln Govt Grant

(RTTNews) - Tata Steel Ltd. (TATASTEEL, 500470, TATLY.PK) said on Monday that its UK division, Tata Steel UK, will begin construction of a state-of-the-art Electric Arc Furnace or EAF facility at its Port Talbot site.The EAF project is the main part of a 1.25 billion pounds transformation programme, supported by a 500 million pounds commitment from the UK Government.

Tata Steel UK said that the facility, scheduled for commissioning by the end of 2027, is expected to reduce carbon emissions from Port Talbot operations by approximately 90 percent, thus reducing nearly 5 million tonnes of CO2 on a yearly basis. The initiative is designed to ensure the long-term sustainability of steel production in the UK, along side securing around 5,000 jobs, the company added.

According to the company, with an annual production capacity of 3 million tonnes, the EAF will be among the largest of its kind globally, utilising UK-sourced scrap steel. The broader scope of the project includes advanced ladle metallurgy installations, major infrastructure enhancements, and strategic partnerships with leading technology providers such as Tenova, ABB, and Clecim.

Commenting on the developments, Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Steel and the Tata Group said, "At Port Talbot, we are building the foundations of a cleaner, greener future, supporting jobs, driving innovation, and demonstrating our commitment to responsible industry leadership. This project is also part of Tata Group's wider investment in the UK, across steel, automotive, and technology among others, which reflects our deep and enduring partnership with this country."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.