Tata Steel to cut up to 2,800 UK jobs

LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Tata Steel TISC.NS said on Friday it plans to close its two blast furnaces in Britain by the end of this year, resulting in up to 2,800 workers potentially losing their jobs at its steelworks plant in Wales.

(Reporting by Sarah Young and Farouq Suleiman, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)

((sarah.young@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 1109; Reuters Messaging: sarah.young.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.