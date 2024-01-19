News & Insights

Tata Steel to cut up to 2,800 UK jobs

Credit: REUTERS/PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW

January 19, 2024 — 06:20 am EST

Written by Sarah Young and Farouq Suleiman for Reuters ->

LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Tata Steel TISC.NS said on Friday it plans to close its two blast furnaces in Britain by the end of this year, resulting in up to 2,800 workers potentially losing their jobs at its steelworks plant in Wales.

