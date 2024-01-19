News & Insights

Tata Steel to close UK blast furnaces with loss of up to 2,800 jobs

Credit: REUTERS/JOANN RANDLES

January 19, 2024 — 06:36 am EST

Written by Sarah Young and Farouq Suleiman for Reuters ->

Adds detail throughout

LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Tata Steel TISC.NS said on Friday it will close its two blast furnaces in Britain by the end of this year, resulting in up to 2,800 workers potentially losing their jobs at its steelworks plant in Wales.

The closures are part of India-owned Tata Steel's plan to turnaround its loss-making UK steelmaking business by switching to lower carbon electric arc furnaces, a proposal backed by 500 million pounds of government money.

Tata Steel said it would start a consultation process as part of its restructuring plan. It said that about 2,500 roles were likely to be impacted in the next 18 months, with 2,800 jobs affected overall and it would try to maximise voluntary redundancies.

"The course we are putting forward is difficult, but we believe it is the right one," Tata Steel Chief Executive T V Narendran said. "We must transform at pace to build a sustainable business in the UK for the long-term."

Tata Steel employs more than 8,000 people in the UK, but the warning that as many as 3,000 of those jobs could go came in September when the government announced a funding package to help safeguard 5,000 jobs.

The electric arc furnaces are operated by fewer workers compared to the blast furnaces.

(Reporting by Sarah Young and Farouq Suleiman, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)

((sarah.young@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 1109; Reuters Messaging: sarah.young.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.