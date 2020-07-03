Tata Steel promises no forced layoffs at IJmuiden, says FNV union

Contributor
Bart Meijer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

Dutch labour union FNV said on Friday it had reached an agreement with Tata Steel that precludes any forced job cuts at the IJmuiden steel plant in the coming years.

AMSTERDAM, July 3 (Reuters) - Dutch labour union FNV said on Friday it had reached an agreement with Tata Steel TISC.NS that precludes any forced job cuts at the IJmuiden steel plant in the coming years.

Tata employees at IJmuiden had staged continuous strike actions since June 10, after unions said the company planned to scrap around 1,000 of the 9,000 jobs at the site.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((Bart.Meijer@thomsonreuters.com; +31 20 504 5006; Reuters Messaging: bart.meijer@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters