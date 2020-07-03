Tata Steel promises no forced layoffs at IJmuiden, says FNV union

AMSTERDAM, July 3 (Reuters) - Dutch labour union FNV said on Friday it had reached an agreement with Tata Steel TISC.NS that precludes any forced job cuts at the IJmuiden steel plant in the coming years.

Tata employees at IJmuiden had staged continuous strike actions since June 10, after unions said the company planned to scrap around 1,000 of the 9,000 jobs at the site.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((Bart.Meijer@thomsonreuters.com; +31 20 504 5006; Reuters Messaging: bart.meijer@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.