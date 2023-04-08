Tata Steel (NSE:TATASTEEL) Price Target Increased by 6.41% to 130.31

The average one-year price target for Tata Steel (NSE:TATASTEEL) has been revised to 130.31 / share. This is an increase of 6.41% from the prior estimate of 122.45 dated December 1, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 98.48 to a high of 189.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.78% from the latest reported closing price of 103.60 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QEMM - SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF holds 12K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing a decrease of 9.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TATASTEEL by 4.43% over the last quarter.

PBEE - Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 0.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TATASTEEL by 4.28% over the last quarter.

REMG - SPDR Bloomberg SASB Emerging Markets ESG Select ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 50.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TATASTEEL by 1.08% over the last quarter.

ISEM - Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TATASTEEL by 16.74% over the last quarter.

SA FUNDS INVESTMENT TRUST - SA Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tata Steel. This is a decrease of 96 owner(s) or 90.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TATASTEEL is 0.17%, a decrease of 50.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 99.50% to 187K shares.

