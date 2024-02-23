Tata Steel Limited - Depositary Receipt () (LSE:TTST) Price Target Increased by 7.54% to 17.65

The average one-year price target for Tata Steel Limited - Depositary Receipt () (LSE:TTST) has been revised to 17.65 / share. This is an increase of 7.54% from the prior estimate of 16.41 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14.09 to a high of 23.31 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.06% from the latest reported closing price of 16.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tata Steel Limited - Depositary Receipt (). This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TTST is 0.06%, a decrease of 45.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.24% to 113K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PICK - iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF holds 75K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 85K shares, representing a decrease of 13.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTST by 5.18% over the last quarter.

JVANX - International Equity Index Trust NAV holds 24K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SA FUNDS INVESTMENT TRUST - SA Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QEMM - SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 14.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTST by 16.71% over the last quarter.

LSVGX - LSV Global Value Fund Institutional Class Shares holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

