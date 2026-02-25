Tata Steel Limited - Depositary Receipt (LSE:TTST) Price Target Increased by 11.02% to 23.91

The average one-year price target for Tata Steel Limited - Depositary Receipt (LSE:TTST) has been revised to 23.91 GBX / share. This is an increase of 11.02% from the prior estimate of 21.53 GBX dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 16.32 GBX to a high of 29.26 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.88% from the latest reported closing price of 23.70 GBX / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tata Steel Limited - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TTST is 0.03%, an increase of 5.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 54.48% to 33K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JVANX - International Equity Index Trust NAV holds 24K shares. No change in the last quarter.

SA FUNDS INVESTMENT TRUST - SA Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 7K shares. No change in the last quarter.

SSGVX - State Street Global Equity ex-U.S. Index Portfolio State Street Global All Cap Equity ex-U.S. Index Portfolio holds 1K shares. No change in the last quarter.

QEMM - SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF holds 1K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing a decrease of 4.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTST by 4.55% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.