Tata Steel Injects $460 Mln Into T Steel Holdings

(RTTNews) - Tata Steel Ltd. has infused $460 million, or ?4,054.66 crore, into its wholly owned foreign subsidiary T Steel Holdings Pte. Ltd., as part of its ongoing capital support to the unit.

The investment, made through the subscription of 4,577,114,428 equity shares with a face value of $0.1005 each, was completed on September 24, 2025, the company said in a regulatory filing.

T Steel Holdings will remain a wholly owned subsidiary of the company after the transaction.

