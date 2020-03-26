Tata Steel Europe cuts Dutch, UK output due to drop in demand

LONDON, March 26 (Reuters) - Tata Steel Europe TISC.NS cut production in the Netherlands and Britain after automakers and other firms reduced operations due to the coronavirus outbreak, it said on Thursday.

"We will continue to operate all four blast furnaces across our two steelmaking hubs – in IJmuiden, the Netherlands, and Port Talbot, Wales. However, liquid steel production will be reduced as a consequence of the sudden drop in demand," an emailed statement said.

(Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Jon Boyle)

