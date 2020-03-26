Tata Steel Europe cuts Dutch, UK output due to drop in demand

Contributor
Eric Onstad Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

Tata Steel Europe cut production in the Netherlands and Britain after automakers and other firms reduced operations due to the coronavirus outbreak, it said on Thursday.

LONDON, March 26 (Reuters) - Tata Steel Europe TISC.NS cut production in the Netherlands and Britain after automakers and other firms reduced operations due to the coronavirus outbreak, it said on Thursday.

"We will continue to operate all four blast furnaces across our two steelmaking hubs – in IJmuiden, the Netherlands, and Port Talbot, Wales. However, liquid steel production will be reduced as a consequence of the sudden drop in demand," an emailed statement said.

(Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Jon Boyle)

((eric.onstad@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7093; Twitter https://twitter.com/reutersEricO; Reuters Messaging: eric.onstad.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More