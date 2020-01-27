Tata Steel Dutch factory exempt from new U.S. tariffs - ANP

AMSTERDAM, Jan 27 (Reuters) - A U.S. tariff on steel derivatives used in packaging will not apply to Tata Steel products manufactured in the Netherlands, news agency ANP reported on Monday, citing the country's foreign minister.

The ANP report said the U.S. tariff could have applied to 20% of the company's exports to the United States.

A spokeswoman for Tata Steel, whose Dutch operations are based in the city of Ijmuiden, said that around 100,000 tons of its 531,000 tons of exports to the U.S. were covered by the exemption.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Jan Harvey)

