Tata Starbucks Targets To Operate 1000 Stores In India By 2028

(RTTNews) - Tata Starbucks Private Ltd. (SBUX) Tuesday said it aims to operate 1,000 stores in India by 2028 or one new store opening every three days. The strategy focuses on promoting Indian-origin coffee to Starbucks customers around the world.

Tata Starbucks, a 50:50 joint venture between Starbucks Coffee Co. and Tata Consumer Products Ltd., launched in 2012, now has more than 390 stores across 54 Indian cities, with approximately 4,300 employees.

To achieve its target of 1,000 stores, it will double its workforce to approximately 8,600 employees.

Laxman Narasimhan, CEO of Starbucks said, "Over the past 11 years, the India market has grown to become one of Starbucks fastest-growing markets in the world."

