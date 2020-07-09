Tata Sons in talks to buy out AirAsia India stake at steep discount -report

BENGALURU, July 9 (Reuters) - Indian conglomerate Tata Sons TATAS.UL is in talks to buy out AirAsia Group Bhd's AIRA.KL stake in their airline joint venture in India at a steep discount, the Business Standard newspaper reported on Thursday, citing banking sources.

Tata Sons will likely tie up with other financial investors to acquire AirAsia's 49% stake in the venture, according to the newspaper.

Malaysian budget carrier AirAsia said earlier in the day that it was in talks to raise more than 1 billion ringgit ($234.52 million) in funds, a day after its auditor cast doubt on its ability to continue as a going concern.

Tata Sons declined to comment. AirAsia did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

