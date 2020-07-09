Oil

Tata Sons in talks to buy out AirAsia India stake at steep discount -report

Contributor
Anuron Kumar Mitra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LIM HUEY TENG

Indian conglomerate Tata Sons [TATAS.UL] is in talks to buy out AirAsia Group Bhd's stake in their airline joint venture in India at a steep discount, the Business Standard newspaper reported on Thursday, citing banking sources.

BENGALURU, July 9 (Reuters) - Indian conglomerate Tata Sons TATAS.UL is in talks to buy out AirAsia Group Bhd's AIRA.KL stake in their airline joint venture in India at a steep discount, the Business Standard newspaper reported on Thursday, citing banking sources.

Tata Sons will likely tie up with other financial investors to acquire AirAsia's 49% stake in the venture, according to the newspaper.

Malaysian budget carrier AirAsia said earlier in the day that it was in talks to raise more than 1 billion ringgit ($234.52 million) in funds, a day after its auditor cast doubt on its ability to continue as a going concern.

Tata Sons declined to comment. AirAsia did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((AnuronKumar.Mitra@thomsonreuters.com; +91 99863 58469;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest Commodities Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore Oil

    Explore

    Most Popular