Tata Power (NSE:TATAPOWER) Price Target Increased by 5.09% to 261.44

The average one-year price target for Tata Power (NSE:TATAPOWER) has been revised to 261.44 / share. This is an increase of 5.09% from the prior estimate of 248.77 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 202.00 to a high of 367.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 22.03% from the latest reported closing price of 335.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 78 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tata Power. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 4.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TATAPOWER is 0.10%, an increase of 30.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.56% to 119,379K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,304K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,195K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,883K shares, representing an increase of 1.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TATAPOWER by 12.36% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 13,948K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,907K shares, representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TATAPOWER by 10.35% over the last quarter.

MAPTX - MATTHEWS PACIFIC TIGER FUND Investor Class Shares holds 10,296K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,796K shares, representing a decrease of 14.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TATAPOWER by 28.96% over the last quarter.

INDA - iShares MSCI India ETF holds 8,639K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,839K shares, representing an increase of 9.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TATAPOWER by 2.13% over the last quarter.

