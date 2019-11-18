Tata Power eyes Rs15bn from three-tranche bonds

Contributor
Krishna Merchant Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SHAILESH ANDRADE

Tata Power is planning to raise up to Rs15bn (US$208m) from three-tranche bonds, according to a market source.

MUMBAI, Nov 19 (IFR) - Tata Power is planning to raise up to Rs15bn (US$208m) from three-tranche bonds, according to a market source.

It is eyeing Rs2bn plus a greenshoe amount of Rs3bn from a three-year portion at 8.84%, Rs3bn plus a greenshoe of Rs4.5bn from a three-year and three-month tranche also at 8.84% and Rs2.5bn from a five-year three-month tranche at 9%.

India Ratings has assigned a provisional AA (stable) rating to the unsecured bonds.

The issuer has asked investors to place bids on the NSE's electronic platform on November 20 from 11:00am to 12:30pm.

Axis Bank is said to be the arranger for the deal.

The coupons will step up by 25bp for every one-notch rating downgrade.

The issuer is yet to make an official announcement on the planned bond sale.

(Reporting by Krishna Merchant; Editing by David Holland and Vincent Baby)

((Krishna.Merchant@thomsonreuters.com; +65 64174544;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More