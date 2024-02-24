Tata Power Company (NSEI:TATAPOWER) Price Target Increased by 13.27% to 323.00

The average one-year price target for Tata Power Company (NSEI:TATAPOWER) has been revised to 323.00 / share. This is an increase of 13.27% from the prior estimate of 285.17 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 232.30 to a high of 472.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 14.62% from the latest reported closing price of 378.30 / share.

There are 78 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tata Power Company. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TATAPOWER is 0.12%, an increase of 49.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.41% to 116,928K shares.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,751K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,304K shares, representing a decrease of 2.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TATAPOWER by 10.52% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,362K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,195K shares, representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TATAPOWER by 11.73% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 13,913K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,948K shares, representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TATAPOWER by 7.37% over the last quarter.

MAPTX - MATTHEWS PACIFIC TIGER FUND Investor Class Shares holds 8,869K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,296K shares, representing a decrease of 16.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TATAPOWER by 61.39% over the last quarter.

INDA - iShares MSCI India ETF holds 8,584K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,639K shares, representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TATAPOWER by 0.89% over the last quarter.

