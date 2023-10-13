News & Insights

US Markets
TPG

Tata Motors to sell stake worth $194 mln in unit to PE fund TPG, endowment trust

Credit: REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

October 13, 2023 — 09:25 am EDT

Written by Hritam Mukherjee for Reuters ->

Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to say buyers of stake include endowment trust

BENGALURU, Oct 13 (Reuters) - India's Tata Motors said on Friday it will sell a 9.9% stake in its unit Tata Technologies, which is set to go public, to private equity fund TPG Rise Climate SF and an endowment trust belonging to Tata Trusts Chairman Ratan Tata for 16.14 billion rupees. ($193.89 million)

($1 = 83.2431 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Hritam Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((Hritam.Mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com; X: @MukherjeeHritam))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TPG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.