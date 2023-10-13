Tata Motors to sell stake worth $194 mln in unit to PE fund TPG, endowment trust

Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to say buyers of stake include endowment trust

BENGALURU, Oct 13 (Reuters) - India's Tata Motors said on Friday it will sell a 9.9% stake in its unit Tata Technologies, which is set to go public, to private equity fund TPG Rise Climate SF and an endowment trust belonging to Tata Trusts Chairman Ratan Tata for 16.14 billion rupees. ($193.89 million)

($1 = 83.2431 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Hritam Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

