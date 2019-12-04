Tata Motors Stock Is Soaring, Google Is Up, and the Dow Is Rebounding

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and other major U.S. stock indexes are set to start the day in the green. News that President Donald Trump might delay a U.S.-China trade deal until after the 2020 election roiled markets on Tuesday.

Asian stocks fell Wednesday morning—dropping in sympathy with U.S. indexes. Japan’s Nikkei 225 Index, for instance, dropped 1.1%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 1.3%.

European shares, however, rebounded after Tuesday’s losses. London’s FTSE 100 Index was up 0.2%.

U.S. stock indexes are poised for stronger rebounds. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 futures were up 0.4%. Nasdaq Composite futures gained 0.5%.

Many of the stocks moving in Wednesday premarket trading are also following on big Tuesday moves.

Cleveland-Cliffs (ticker: CLF) stock was up a little, by 0.3%, in premarket trading, clawing back some of Tuesday’s losses. Shares fell almost 11% after the company announced a major acquisition. Shares in AK Steel (AKS)—Cliffs’ merger partner—were up another 1.3%, following Tuesday’s 4.3% gain.

AK Steel stock was at $3.05 in premarket trading. That’s 4 cents higher than the implied buyout price from Cliffs. The proposed deal is an all stock merger. AK shareholders will receive 0.4 shares of Cliffs stock for every share of AK held.

Stock in Alphabet (GOOGL), Google’s parent, is moving—a little—as well. Shares were up 0.6% in premarket trading. Tuesday evening, the company announced that CEO Larry Page was stepping down and Sundar Pichai is taking over.

Audentes Therapeutics (BOLD) stock slipped 0.5%. Brokerage firm SVB Leerink downgraded shares Wednesday morning. Investors won’t care though. The gene-therapy stock rocketed up more than 100% Tuesday after management agreed to a buyout offer.

Finally, Tata Motors (TTM) shares rallied 7.4%. On Tuesday, the company reported its Jaguar and Land Rover brands had their best combined month for U.S. sales. Units sales reached 12,472 units, up 6% year over year.

