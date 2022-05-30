US Markets
F

Tata Motors signs MOU for potential buyout of Ford India's Sanand plant

Contributor
Chandini Monnappa Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Tata Motors Ltd said on Monday its electric mobility unit has signed a memorandum of understanding for a potential acquisition of Ford Motor's Sanand vehicle manufacturing facility in Gujarat.

BENGALURU, May 30 (Reuters) - Tata Motors Ltd TAMO.NS said on Monday its electric mobility unit has signed a memorandum of understanding for a potential acquisition of Ford Motor's F.N Sanand vehicle manufacturing facility in Gujarat.

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Chandini.M@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822697;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

F

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular