Tata Motors signs MOU for potential buyout of Ford India's Sanand plant

BENGALURU, May 30 (Reuters) - Tata Motors Ltd TAMO.NS said on Monday its electric mobility unit has signed a memorandum of understanding for a potential acquisition of Ford Motor's F.N Sanand vehicle manufacturing facility in Gujarat.

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Chandini.M@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822697;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.