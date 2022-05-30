Tata Motors signs MOU for potential buyout of Ford India's Sanand plant
BENGALURU, May 30 (Reuters) - Tata Motors Ltd TAMO.NS said on Monday its electric mobility unit has signed a memorandum of understanding for a potential acquisition of Ford Motor's F.N Sanand vehicle manufacturing facility in Gujarat.
