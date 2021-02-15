Tata Motors says JLR aims to become net-zero carbon business by 2039

BENGALURU, Feb 15 (Reuters) - India's Tata Motors TAMO.NSsaid on Monday its British luxury unit Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) aims to become a net-zero carbon business by 2039, as carmakers across the world race to manufacture clean-energy vehicles.

Future models of Jaguar will be built exclusively on a pure electric architecture, Tata Motors said in an exchange filing.

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Chandini.M@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822697;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.