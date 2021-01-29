Markets

Tata Motors Q3 Profit Rises; Net Revenue Up 5.5% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Tata Motors (TATAMOTORS, TTM) reported that its third quarter profit to shareholders of increased to Rs 2,906.45 crores compared to Rs 1,738.30 crores, previous year. Third quarter total revenue from operations was Rs 75,653.79 crores compared to Rs 71,676.07 crores, prior year.

On a standalone basis, Tata Motors posted a third quarter loss from continuing operations of Rs 638.04 crores compared to a loss 1,039.51 crores, a year ago. Total revenue from operations increased to Rs 14,630.60 crores from Rs 10,842.91 crores.

