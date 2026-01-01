Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Q3 Sales Rise

(RTTNews) - Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. reported strong growth in third quarter of fiscal year 2026, with total passenger vehicle sales in domestic and international markets reaching 171,013 units, compared to 139,829 units in third quarter of fiscal year 2025.

In December 2025, domestic passenger vehicle sales stood at 50,046 units, up from 44,230 units in December 2024, reflecting a 13.1% increase. International business sales rose sharply to 473 units from 59 units, marking a 701.7% surge. Overall passenger vehicle sales, including electric vehicles, totaled 50,519 units in December 2025, compared to 44,289 units in December 2024, representing a 14.1% rise.

For the third quarter, domestic sales reached 168,616 units versus 139,424 units a year earlier, while international business sales jumped to 2,397 units from 405 units, a growth of 491.9%. Combined passenger vehicle sales, including EVs, amounted to 171,013 units in third quarter of fiscal year 2026, up 22.3% year-on-year.

Electric vehicle sales across domestic and international markets also showed robust momentum, with 6,906 units sold in December 2025 compared to 5,562 units in December 2024. Quarterly EV sales rose to 24,103 units from 16,119 units, reflecting a 49.5% increase.

