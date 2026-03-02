Markets

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Posts Unit Sales Growth In Feb.

March 02, 2026 — 02:30 am EST

(RTTNews) - Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. (TMPV.NS) reported sales in the domestic & international market for February of 63,331 units, compared to 46,811 units, a year ago. The company noted that these include sales of Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited, subsidiary of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd.

PV Domestic sales were 62,329 units compared to 46,435 units, up 34%. EV IB + Domestic sales were 8,385 units compared to 5,343 units, up 57%.

Shares of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles are currently trading at INR 369.85, down 3.35%.

