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Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles May Sales Up 42%

June 01, 2026 — 10:19 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. (TMPV.NS) reported a 42% increase in May sales on Monday, driven by strong demand across its passenger vehicle portfolio and record electric vehicle volumes.

The company said total passenger vehicle sales, including exports, rose to 59,790 units in May 2026 from 42,040 units a year earlier.

Domestic passenger vehicle sales increased 42% to 59,090 units from 41,557 units in May 2025, while international business sales climbed 45% to 700 units from 483 units.

Electric vehicle sales surged 85% year-over-year to a record 10,517 units, compared with 5,685 units in the prior-year period.

Tata Motors said wholesale volumes grew 42% year-over-year, while VAHAN registrations increased by more than 50%, reflecting strong retail demand.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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