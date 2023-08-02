Tata Motors (NSE:TATAMOTORS) Price Target Increased by 14.46% to 702.25

The average one-year price target for Tata Motors (NSE:TATAMOTORS) has been revised to 702.25 / share. This is an increase of 14.46% from the prior estimate of 613.56 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 494.90 to a high of 871.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.04% from the latest reported closing price of 644.05 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tata Motors. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TATAMOTORS is 0.08%, an increase of 156.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.94% to 26,402K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,638K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,429K shares, representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TATAMOTORS by 13.17% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,049K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 952K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,048K shares, representing a decrease of 10.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TATAMOTORS by 0.87% over the last quarter.

FNDE - Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF holds 648K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 670K shares, representing a decrease of 3.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TATAMOTORS by 15.75% over the last quarter.

VT - Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares holds 569K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

