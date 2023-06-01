Tata Motors (NSE:TATAMOTORS) Price Target Increased by 12.97% to 600.81

The average one-year price target for Tata Motors (NSE:TATAMOTORS) has been revised to 600.81 / share. This is an increase of 12.97% from the prior estimate of 531.81 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 454.50 to a high of 698.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.26% from the latest reported closing price of 521.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tata Motors. This is a decrease of 188 owner(s) or 89.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TATAMOTORS is 0.07%, a decrease of 45.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.64% to 25,974K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,429K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,089K shares, representing a decrease of 4.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TATAMOTORS by 21.21% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,049K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 1,048K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FNDE - Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF holds 670K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 707K shares, representing a decrease of 5.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TATAMOTORS by 12.52% over the last quarter.

VT - Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares holds 569K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 543K shares, representing an increase of 4.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TATAMOTORS by 8.44% over the last quarter.

