Tata Motors' JLR says CEO Bollore to resign

November 16, 2022 — 07:20 am EST

BENGALURU, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Tata Motors TAMO.NS-owned luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover said on Wednesday Chief Executive Officer Thierry Bollore will resign due to personal reasons after more than two years in the role.

Adrian Mardell will take over as interim CEO from Wednesday. Mardell has been part of Jaguar Land Rover for 32 years and is currently a member of its executive board.

JLR elected former Renault boss Bollore as CEO in 2020 to return Britain's biggest carmaker to profit after it took a big hit from the COVID-19 pandemic. His resignation is effective Dec. 31, JLR said.

