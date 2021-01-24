US Markets
Tata in talks to launch Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in India - ET

Tata Medical & Diagnostics is said to have started initial discussions with Moderna Inc for a partnership to launch its COVID-19 vaccine in India, the Economic Times reported on Monday.

Tata could team up with the India's Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) to carry out clinical trials of Moderna's vaccine candidate in India, the report added, citing officials familiar with the matter.

The Indian government this month gave emergency-use approval to a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech International Ltd and state-run Indian Council of Medical Research, and another licensed from Oxford University and AstraZeneca PLC AZN.L that is being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India.

Moderna did not respond to Reuters' request for a comment outside business hours, while Tata Medical & Diagnostics did not immediately respond.

