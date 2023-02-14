Tata Group-owned Air India To Buy 470 Aircraft From Airbus And Boeing

(RTTNews) - Tata Group-owned Air India announced two mega deals to buy 470 aircraft from the world's top two aircraft manufacturers, Airbus and Boeing. The deal is reportedly estimated to be around $100 billion.

Air India will buy 250 aircraft from Airbus. The deal includes 140 A320neo and 70 A321neo single-aisle aircraft as well as 34 A350-1000 and six A350-900 wide-body jets. Deliveries are set to commence with the first A350-900 arriving by late-2023.

Air India will also purchase 220 aircraft from Boeing, with an option to buy 70 more aircraft. The order includes 190 737 MAX, 20 787 Dreamliner and 10 777X airplanes. For the additional 70 aircraft, Air India has the option to purchase 50 Boeing 737 MAXs and 20 787-9s.

