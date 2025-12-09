Markets
Tata Group And Intel Sign MoU To Boost India's Semiconductor Manufacturing And AI PC Ecosystem

December 09, 2025 — 01:44 am EST

(RTTNews) - Tata Group, a global enterprise headquartered in India, and Intel Corp. (INTC) announced a strategic alliance aimed at advancing consumer and enterprise hardware enablement, as well as semiconductor and systems manufacturing. The collaboration is designed to support India's domestic semiconductor ecosystem and marks a pivotal step toward building a geo-resilient electronics and semiconductor supply chain within the country.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding, Intel and Tata plan to explore manufacturing and packaging of Intel products for local markets at Tata Electronics' upcoming Fab and Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facilities. The partnership will also include collaboration on advanced packaging in India, further strengthening the nation's capabilities in semiconductor production.

Additionally, the two companies intend to explore opportunities to rapidly scale tailored AI PC solutions for both consumer and enterprise markets in India. With India projected to become one of the world's top five markets by 2030, this initiative would leverage Intel's AI compute reference designs, Tata Electronics' industry-leading Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) expertise, and Tata Group's broad market access across the country.

