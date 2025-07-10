Markets

Tata Elxsi Reports Decline In Q1 PAT

July 10, 2025 — 09:26 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Tata Elxsi Limited (TATAELXSI.NS), Thursday announced its first-quarter results, reporting profit after tax of INR 144.4 crore compared to last year's INR 184.1 crore.

The India-based company attributed the decline to macroeconomic uncertainties, industry and customer specific issues impacting R&D spend and decision making cycles across geographies.

On per share basis, earnings stood at INR 23.18 compared to INR 29.56 in the prior year.

Total revenue declined to INR 930.6 crore from INR 958.5 crore in the previous year.

EBITDA totaled INR 186.7 crore for this year versus INR 252.3 crore last year.

Tata Elxsi's stock closed at INR 6,137.50, down 0.24 percent on the National Stock Exchange.

