Tata Elxsi Opens SUZUKI-TATA ELXSI Cloud HIL Center In India

August 21, 2025 — 04:05 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Tata Elxsi has announced the establishment of the SUZUKI-TATA ELXSI Cloud HIL Center in India. Suzuki is promoting the virtual development in SDV right, and the establishment of the center is part of the development. At the center, Suzuki will outsource the development of an evaluation platform using Hardwarein-the-Loop and, evaluations using this platform to Tata Elxsi.

The opening ceremony was held in Trivandrum, Kerala, where the center is established. This is Tata Elxsi's second development base for Suzuki Motor Corporation.

