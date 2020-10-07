Tata Consultancy Services Limited Reveals Decline In Q2 Earnings
(RTTNews) - Tata Consultancy Services Limited (532540) reported earnings for second quarter that declined from last year.
The company's earnings totaled $1.01 billion, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $1.14 billion, or $0.30 per share, in last year's second quarter.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.8% to $5.42 billion from $5.52 billion last year.
Tata Consultancy Services Limited earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q2): $1.01 Bln. vs. $1.14 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.27 vs. $0.30 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $5.42 Bln vs. $5.52 Bln last year.
