Tata Consultancy Services Limited Profit Rises In Q3

(RTTNews) - Tata Consultancy Services Limited (532540) reported a profit for its third quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's profit totaled $1.18 billion, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $1.14 billion, or $0.30 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.0% to $5.70 billion from $5.59 billion last year.

Tata Consultancy Services Limited earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $1.18 Bln. vs. $1.14 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.31 vs. $0.30 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $5.70 Bln vs. $5.59 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.