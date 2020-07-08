Tata Consultancy Launches Crypto Trading Solution for India’s Financial Firms
A subsidiary of Indiaâs industrial giant Tata has launched a way for banks and financial institutions to offer crypto trading services to their clientele.
- A product from Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the Quartz Smart Solution, can support multiple cryptocurrencies, including some stablecoins.
- Unveiled Wednesday, the service also offers an over-the-counter solution and can alert banks and other hosts to possible criminal activity.
- Vivekanand Ramgopal, Tata Consultancyâs head of Quartz, said in a statement that cryptocurrencies are rapidly becoming a viable investment vehicle and that the new product allows banks to quickly capitalize on the new trend.
- TCS is the second-largest company in India and a subsidiary of Tata Group, the multinational conglomerate with more than $120 billion in revenue in 2019.
- Sumit Gupta, CEO of Indian crypto exchange CoinDCX, said the Indian crypto market, previously subdued because of a now-overturned central bank ban, is back with a bang.
- The launch of Quartz is a strong signal that future regulation is likely to be supportive, not punitive, he said.
Also read: Indiaâs Rumored Crypto Ban May Be Overblown, Say Industry Pros
Related Stories
- Crypto Investment App B21 Expands to India
- Why Bitcoin Bulls Are Betting on Explosive Growth in India
- The Big Thing Holding Back Indiaâs Crypto Boom
- Binance Joins Indian Tech Association That Helped Overturn Crypto Banking Ban
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.