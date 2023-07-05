TATA COMMUNICATIONS (NSE:TATACOMM) Price Target Increased by 10.48% to 1,543.84

The average one-year price target for TATA COMMUNICATIONS (NSE:TATACOMM) has been revised to 1,543.84 / share. This is an increase of 10.48% from the prior estimate of 1,397.40 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,262.50 to a high of 1,900.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.35% from the latest reported closing price of 1,564.90 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BEXFX - Baron Emerging Markets Fund holds 3,810K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,089K shares, representing a decrease of 7.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TATACOMM by 9.84% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,608K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,601K shares, representing an increase of 0.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TATACOMM by 7.51% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,516K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,034K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 958K shares, representing an increase of 7.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TATACOMM by 5.18% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 573K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

