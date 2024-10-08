News & Insights

Tata Communications Joins With Palo Alto Networks To Deliver Unified Network And Cloud Security

(RTTNews) - Tata Communications announced a collaboration with Palo Alto Networks to deliver cybersecurity solutions to global enterprises. Tata Communications will offer a cloud-delivered security solution that integrates network security, cloud security, ZTNA 2.0 capabilities and Secure Access Service Edge, by leveraging Palo Alto Networks Prisma Access platform — a cloud-based platform for network security services that offers security at the edge for end-users.

Vaibhav Dutta, Associate Vice President and Global Head-Cybersecurity Products & Services at Tata Communications, said: "Our strategic collaboration with Palo Alto Networks stitches together all the essential solutions and tools into a single cloud and cybersecurity fabric - simplifying and streamlining enterprise security management."

