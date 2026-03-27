TAT Technologies (TATT) Price Target Increased by 18.77% to 62.39

The average one-year price target for TAT Technologies (NasdaqGM:TATT) has been revised to $62.39 / share. This is an increase of 18.77% from the prior estimate of $52.53 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $56.56 to a high of $69.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 47.84% from the latest reported closing price of $42.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 87 funds or institutions reporting positions in TAT Technologies. This is an decrease of 26 owner(s) or 23.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TATT is 0.14%, an increase of 43.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.39% to 7,530K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Meitav Dash Investments holds 1,209K shares representing 9.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,334K shares , representing a decrease of 10.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TATT by 15.15% over the last quarter.

Y.D. More Investments holds 900K shares representing 6.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 951K shares , representing a decrease of 5.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TATT by 46.54% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 711K shares representing 5.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 824K shares , representing a decrease of 15.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TATT by 3.41% over the last quarter.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings holds 387K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 201K shares , representing an increase of 47.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TATT by 55.60% over the last quarter.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings holds 361K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.