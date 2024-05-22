News & Insights

TAT Technologies Soars in Q1 2024 Earnings

May 22, 2024 — 05:01 pm EDT

Tat Techno (TATT) has released an update.

TAT Technologies Ltd. has announced a significant first-quarter performance for 2024, with revenues surging by 35.3% and net income skyrocketing by 221% compared to the same period last year. The company also reported a 76.8% increase in Adjusted EBITDA, although it experienced a negative cash flow from operating activities. These results reflect TAT’s sustained growth and reinforce its business model, as evidenced by securing over $40 million in orders and agreements, bolstering its backlog to over $410 million.

